Opal Arbuckle, 88, of Philomath, died Sunday September 23, 2018. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Charles “Chuck” Edward Diller, 88 of Albany, passed away Sunday at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth “Betty” Pace, 84 of Albany, passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
William Lloyd Rees, 85, of Lebanon, died Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help with expenses to Sweet Home Funeral Chapel, 1443 Long St. Sweet Home, Oregon 97386. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Donald Rounsavell, 77, of Lebanon passed away Saturday at home. A celebration reception will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26 at Santiam Place, 139 Main St. in Lebanon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James W. Smith, age 89, died Thursday, September 20, 2018 at his home at the Corvallis Manor. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.