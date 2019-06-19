William George Earley, age 63, of Corvallis, died Saturday, June15, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Albert Henry Miller, 94 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jerry Clinton Stone, of Albany, died June 8, 2019. Arrangements by Holman-Hankins-Bowker &Waud.
Emily J. Swan, age 96, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.