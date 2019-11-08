Melva Lee Lard, 83, of Lebanon, died Thursday in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Damien J. O'Brien, age 35, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his Monroe home. Services will be held in Santa Rosa, California. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Robert D. Schonbrod, age 87, of Corvallis, died Monday, November 4, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.