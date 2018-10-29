Terence Bruce Elder, 97, of Corvallis, died Saturday, October 27. Please leave your condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Herb Hull, 70, of Monroe, died on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at home. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
John Mosso, 66, of Scio, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wendy Osborne, 41, of Seal Rock, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.