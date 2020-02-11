Death notices

Dawn Marcene Burton of Redmond, Oregon, passed away February 9, 2020. Autumn Funerals is handling the arrangements. (www.autumnfunerals.net)

S. Elizabeth “Beth” King, 87, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Petra J. Lara, 96, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.  Private services are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Scott Flinn Miller M.D., 72, of Albany, passed away Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

