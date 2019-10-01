John Lee Feagins, 69, died in Lebanon on Monday, September 30. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.
Steven C. Scott, 59, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ray Talbert, 97, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away Monday at his daughter’s Dallas home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
