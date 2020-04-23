Death notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peggy Joyce Baier, 89, of Sweet Home, died Wednesday in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Julane Ellen Brenneman, 88, of Scio died Wednesday in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norma J. Foster, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday in Sublimity. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Bradley Allen Jarrett, 57, of Scio, died Wednesday, April 22, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com