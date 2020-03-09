Death notices

Hedi H. Hazen, 93, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. For service information and to leave your condolences online please visit www.hustonjost.com

Ramona P. Painter, 74, of Albany, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Service information is pending. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Barbara Kay Shepherd, 75, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

