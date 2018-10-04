Mark S. Burdell, 67, of Lebanon, died Wednesday in Lebanon. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert John Murphy, 80, of Lebanon, passed away September 8, 2018, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Private family services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Barbara Jean Patton, 73, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.