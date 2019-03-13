Peggy Ann Grindy, 76, of Corvallis, died Monday afternoon at her home. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Timothy McClure, 52, of Corvallis, died March 12, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert Eugene Miller, 75, of Brownsville died Tuesday, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert Ross Smith, 74, of Sweet Home died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com