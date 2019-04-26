Jamie W. Brinkley, 44, of Lebanon, died Friday at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Susan “Susi” Decker, 74, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Oregon City. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.
James “Denny” Galloway, age 79, of Coquille, Oregon, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements.
Arnold "Richard" Stenson Jr., 84, of Corvallis, died April 25. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Anthony Stutzman, age 58, of Albany, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.