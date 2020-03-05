Death notices

Steven W. Goesman, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his Monroe residence. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Mary Esther Shumway, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Albany, There will be a private memorial gathering held in the near future for friends and family. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Wesley W. Whiting, 93, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

