Death notices

Steven W. Goesman , 74, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his Monroe residence. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com .

Mary Esther Shumway, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Albany, There will be a private memorial gathering held in the near future for friends and family. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.