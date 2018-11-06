John E. Cray, 78, of Lebanon, formerly of Burns, passed away at Willamette Manor in Lebanon on Monday, November 5, 2018. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ellis Greiner, 91, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Plyler, 95, of Corvallis, died Sunday, November 4, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com).
Alberta Schubert, 56, of Albany, passed away Sunday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.