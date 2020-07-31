Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald “Mike” Denno, 70, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, July 29 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Lewis McLaren Jr., 84, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Steven Arnold Mitzel, 64, of Lebanon, died, Thursday, July 16 at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Sandy Jean Nelson, 56, passed away on Thursday, July 30, in Crawfordsville. For service information and to leave condolences for her family please visit www.hustonjost.com

Suzanne Orr, 83, of Albany passed away Wednesday at Brookdale of Albany. At the family’s request, no services are planned at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com