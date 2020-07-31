You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald “Mike” Denno, 70, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, July 29 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Lewis McLaren Jr., 84, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Steven Arnold Mitzel, 64, of Lebanon, died, Thursday, July 16 at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Sandy Jean Nelson, 56, passed away on Thursday, July 30, in Crawfordsville. For service information and to leave condolences for her family please visit www.hustonjost.com

Suzanne Orr, 83, of Albany passed away Wednesday at Brookdale of Albany. At the family’s request, no services are planned at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Donald L. Patton, 86, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2020 at his Lewisburg Home.  Please share your thoughts and memories  for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Walter Blair Spencer, 76, formerly of Blodgett passed away at home in San Diego, California on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Condolences can be expressed at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/waltersjourney2

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News