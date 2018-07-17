Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Janice M. Brooks, 85, of Corvallis, died Monday, July 16. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Malcolm “Mack” Coyer Jr., 93, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Raymond Dennis Danielson, 60, of Albany, passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

