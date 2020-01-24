Death notices

Bruce Coulson, 71, of Corvallis, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Raymond Lawrence Cross Jr., 89, longtime resident of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Evelyn Louise Ranck, 82, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, January 23. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Doris Elaine Wilkinson, 88, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

John Yenchik, 90, died January 24, 2020, at his Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.Mchenryfuneralhome.com.

