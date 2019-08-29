Thomas L. Summers, 86, died in Lebanon on Tuesday, August 27. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Lisa Leann Dinnell 57, of Jefferson died August 26, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service www.weddlefuneralservices.com
Marjorie Muriel Fillmore, 78 of Sweet Home, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, in Albany. There will be no services at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.Fisherfuneralhome.com
James Calvin McFarland, 95, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday August 28, of Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Joan E. Ewing, 88, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com