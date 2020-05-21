Death notices

Michael W. Badley, 69, of Albany, died May 19, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Burton "Burt" Jacobson, of Corvallis, died May 20, 2020. Services are pending. Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.

Linda K. Phillips, 71, of Lebanon, died May 19, at her residence. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Stephen L. Plowman, 74, of Blodgett, died May 19, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At his request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

