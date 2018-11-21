Maude M. Patch died November 21, 2018. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Lee Paynter, 73 of Albany, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Sallie Lou Rowlee, 78 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Wanda Walter, 94, of Creswell died on November 20, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.