Margaret L. Bartlett, 64, of Corvallis, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patrick F. Doyle, 80, of Albany, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Neva Porter, 71, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Sheridan, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.
Yolanda Theresa Zwart, 95, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her Philomath home. Family and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with a Rosary preceding at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Death notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.