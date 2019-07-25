Jeffery James Burnite, 75, of Eugene, died July 24, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service- Lebanon.
Tracy Ann Marks, 48, passed away in Albany on July 23. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jeffery James Burnite, 75, of Eugene, died July 24, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service- Lebanon.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
Tracy Ann Marks, 48, passed away in Albany on July 23. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.