Michael E. Durlam, 72, died on Thursday, November 15, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Gilbert Lee Helvie, 92, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, November 13. There will be no services held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Steven Andrew Marlen, 27, of Brownsville, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David W. Schmidt Jr., age 53, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Shannon K. Wagner, 66, of Albany, died Thursday at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jacob Scott Wibbens, 20, of Brownsville, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.