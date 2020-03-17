Death notices

Theodore J. Baldwin, 65, of Toledo passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Ruby Christine Irby, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Aleta Roxanne Chamberlen, 50, of Albany passed away Thursday, March 12, at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Glenn E. Smouse, 95, of Corvallis, died Monday, March 16, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.