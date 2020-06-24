Death notices

 June Avalon Pattison, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

John William Watson, 61 of Albany and formerly of Depoe Bay, passed away Wednesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

Alleen S. Porter, 74 of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Private family services will be held.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Mary Jane Kivela, 78, of Halsey passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

W. Geraldine Smith, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020.  Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

