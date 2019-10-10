Sofiya Alekseyenko, 88, died in Lebanon on Tuesday October 8. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Sammy Warren Barton, 76, of Lebanon, died October 7, 2019. (weddle-Funeral.com.)
Alma “Jeanne” James, 75, died in Lebanon on Tuesday, October 8. For service information and to leave your condolences, please visit www.hustonjost.com.
LaDonna Esther Moody, 99, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)