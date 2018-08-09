Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Homer Donald (DeHus) Bassetti, 74, of Monroe, died August 8, 2018. Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel Robert Dryden, 29, of Lebanon, died, Wednesday, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Private services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wesley W. Glick, Jr., age 57 of Aumsville, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

