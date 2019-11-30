Donald C. Behr, 80, of Corvallis, died Thursday, Nov 28. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Carolyn P. Dougherty-Rauch, 90, died in Lebanon on Thursday, November 28. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Rose M. DeGarmo, 63, died on Wednesday, November 27, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Percy Allan Kenagy, 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 27. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Leon E. LeMaster, 68, of Corvallis, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Dorothy J. Opel, 91, of Lebanon, died Thursday at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Judith Caroline Perry, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on November 28, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Robinson, 98, of Philomath, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Larry Howard Scott, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)