Death notices

Judy Edna Brown, 67, of Albany, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence James Cox, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Corvallis. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.