Jack F. Lane, a former Albany resident, died July 19, 2018. Baird Mortuary in LaPine is handling arrangements.
Charles R. Tipton, age 80 of Corvallis, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
