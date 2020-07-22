Death notices

Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Miller, 65, of Albany passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Lois A. Skiles, 82, of Albany passed away Tuesday morning at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Larry C. Kropf, 85, of Halsey passed away Monday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Vivian G. Cruz, 72, of Albany passed away July 5, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Brandon E. Richter, 45, of Philomath passed away Sunday at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Douglas B. Sigler, 77, of Lebanon passed away Monday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Plans for a service will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Ronald Delano Matz, 79, of Lebanon passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Harriette “Jean” Gourley, 92, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday in Jefferson. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Thieda E. Koontz, 84, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday in Albany. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.