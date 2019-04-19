Elsie Ball, 93, of Corvallis, died Thursday, April 18, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wendell R. Branton, 74, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Memorial service information will be announced at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald Burdine, 73, of Lebanon, died April 17, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service - Lebanon.
Lola M. Grant, 97, of Corvallis, died April 17 at her home at Timberhill Place. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Loretta M. Pierson of Albany, age 97, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Robert Lee Spinney, 72, died April 18, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Don Sullivan, 71, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday at his home. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.