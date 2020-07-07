Death notices

Larry J. Blus, 86, formerly of Corvallis, passed away July 2, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Carol Marie Ritchey, 60, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Monday, July 6, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Norma June Green, 82, of Albany passed away July 6, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Ashley M. Kropf, 23, of Halsey died accidentally Monday, July 6, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
