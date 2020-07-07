Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry J. Blus, 86, formerly of Corvallis, passed away July 2, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Carol Marie Ritchey, 60, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Monday, July 6, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Norma June Green, 82, of Albany passed away July 6, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Ashley M. Kropf, 23, of Halsey died accidentally Monday, July 6, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.