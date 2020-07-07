Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Larry J. Blus, 86, formerly of Corvallis, passed away July 2, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Carol Marie Ritchey, 60, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Monday, July 6, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Norma June Green, 82, of Albany passed away July 6, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Ashley M. Kropf, 23, of Halsey died accidentally Monday, July 6, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News