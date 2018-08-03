Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Bonnie Jean Dlobik, 75 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Duane R. Gagner, 87, of Foster passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Florence E. “Betty” Matthews, 87, passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lebanon. No services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John "Jack" Frank Morgan of Philomath, died August 1, 2018. Service pending. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Christina Sever, 73, of Corvallis, died August 3. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

 

