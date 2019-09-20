Geraldine Olive DeVinny, 81, died on Thursday, September 19, in Lebanon. There will be no services at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Yoland Therese Zwart, 95, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her Philomath home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memoires for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Ralph Edward Giffin, 82 of Albany, died Thursday morning at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
