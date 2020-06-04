Death notices

Death notices

Christopher J. Sanderson, 54, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Fred Leroy Smith, 78, of Albany, died June 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

John C. Yates, 72, of Cascadia, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

