Shirley June Armstrong, 78 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Catherine Bybee, 77, of Lebanon, passed away at home on Monday, August 6, 2018. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Ellen Curran, 78, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Caron Lynn Katko, 75 of Albany, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018. A memorial service time will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jerral “Jerry” Murphy, Sr., 67, of Lebanon, died Monday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rita I. Wakeling, age 95, of Corvallis, died Sunday, August 5, 2018. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

