Frankie Brinkley, 80, of Lebanon, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Earl Jondahl, 80, of Corvallis, died Wednesday July 11. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Terry F. Seifert, 73, of Lebanon, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

