John G. Booker, Sr. age 87, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at his Philomath home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Kelly Ann Bray, of Lincoln City, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Leland D. Gibbs, 86, of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at Willamette Manor in Lebanon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
W. Paul Henderson Jr., age 72, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his Monroe home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jack R. Humphrey, 85, of Shedd, died October 5, 2019. Viewing for Jack will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 at McHenry Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Oakville Presbyterian Church.