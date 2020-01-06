Death notices

Susan H. Cook, 68, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

James Ray Gallimore, 56, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at his Corvallis residence. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com. 

Marvin Lloyde Harper, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on January 4, 2020. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Elsie Laverne Tanis, 89, of Lacomb, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Charles "Martin" Simonson, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at his home Saturday, January 4, 2019. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Ronald Lynn Wenning, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

