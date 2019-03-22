Barbara Ann Betts, age 77, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her Shedd residence. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Benton Burdett Burright, 88, of Corvallis, died March 20, 2019. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Check back on Weddle-Funeral.com for details. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service- Lebanon.
Burton King, age 88, of Philomath, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Barbara E. Mintonye, age 87, of Lebanon, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Thomas John Troy Sr., 79, of Albany, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Van Zee, 83, of Corvallis, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.