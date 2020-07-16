Death notices

Bruce Johnson, 85, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Ernest Alton Seeley, 86, of Eugene, passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
David Charles Rinehart, 76, of Albany passed away July 15, 2020 .Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.