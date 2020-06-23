Death notices

Tom Bombadil, 70, of Corvallis passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Genevieve MacGregor, 90, of Corvallis passed away on Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Raj Kamal “Randy” Surendra, 69, of Albany passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
