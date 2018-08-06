Rita J. Adams, 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edwin “Ed” John Cafarelli, 81, of Lebanon passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Beverly M. Durham, 90, of Corvallis, died Sunday, August 5. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Sharon L. Johnson, 77, of Corvallis, died Saturday, August 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Richard E. Kingsley, 91, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 at The Oregon Veterans’ Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home in handling arrangements.

Brenda C. Stagnoli, 53, of Lebanon, died Saturday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

