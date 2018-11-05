Carol R. Brewer, 79, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Kevin Ray Bronson, 53, of Lebanon, passed away at home on Friday, November 2, 2018. Private family services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Dalton, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Marion Keith Kaufman, 59, of Corvallis died on Friday, November 2, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Patricia A. Petrich, 95, of Corvallis, died Saturday. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Wayland Porter Sr. of Lebanon, died November 5, 2018. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service. www.Weddle-Funeral.com.
Helen Richard, 87, of Lebanon, passed away at home on Saturday, November 3, 2018. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Paul Franklin, 94, died Saturday, November 3, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Arrangements are pending with McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.
Audrey C. Plumb, 83, of Corvallis, died Sunday, November 4 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com