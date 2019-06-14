Donald James Armstrong, 82, of Corvallis, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Verna Elizabeth Bell, 94, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Pamela J. Brown, 61, died on Thursday, June 13, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Joseph Dimick Sr., 63, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Elwell “El” Malcom Krause, formerly of Corvallis, died June 1, 2019. Private services will be held. Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com.
Dorothy Marie Smith, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away on Thursday, June 13 at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Jordan Isaiah Thein, 19, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.