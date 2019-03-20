Karen G. Hayward, age 90, of Corvallis, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Esther H. Howe, 90, of Albany, passed away Sunday at her home. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert S. Iltis, age 63, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his Philomath home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Barbara E. Mintonye, age 87, of Lebanon, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Stephen Slayer, 83, of Albany, died March 3, 2019. As per his request, no service will be held.
Leonard L. Wolf, 96, of Corvallis, died March 20, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.