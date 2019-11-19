Brian S. Birky, 60 of Albany, passed away Monday November 18, 2019 in the evening at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Barbara Born, 92 passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her Corvallis home. There will be a Celebration of Life in Ventura, California on January 19, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Joan H. Demaree, 91 of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Carl H. Gustafson, 94, of Corvallis, passed away November 19, 2019 at his home in Corvallis. Service information is pending. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Dennis Dan Kaping, 57, of Junction City, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. A public viewing is planned for Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at McHenry Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life gathering is being planned for January 19, 2020 at Monroe High School. Please leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Gene C. Snyder, age 80, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Regency Albany. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Kevin Gerald Wall, 60, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Sara Elnora Henson Carlson Oliver, 104, of Albany, passed away November 18, 2019. Service arrangements are pending.