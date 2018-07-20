Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Ollie M. Sicotte, 103, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Randy Van Stane, 82, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments