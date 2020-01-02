Death notices

Thelma Louise Brady, 67, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. A private family memorial will be held. Any condolences can be sent in care of Sweet Home Funeral Chapel, 1443 Long St., Sweet Home, OR 97386. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Helen Marie Mangnell, 94, of Albany passed away Thursday at Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.
Carol Lynne Warden, 72, of Halsey passed away on January 1, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.