James Edward Fredette, died Monday, August 6, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Eunice Martha McCallister, 81 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Services will be announced at a later time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Juanita Whiteis, 89, of Tangent, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2018. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Priscilla Carolyn Zaworski, 90 of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018. Services will be announced at a later time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
